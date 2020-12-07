North Carolina WR Dyami Brown named semifinalist for college football’s best receiver award

North Carolina’s Dyami Brown (2) celebrates as he crosses the goal line on a long touchdown reception against Miami during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina junior wide receiver Dyami Brown is among 11 semifinalists for college football’s prestigious Biletnikoff Award.

The Biletnikoff Award honors college football’s most outstanding Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) receiver, regardless of position. That means players who line up at wide receiver, tight end, slot back or running back and catches passes are eligible.

As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.

Brown’s 932 receiving yards currently ranks 10th in all of the FBS. The yards are courtesy of 51 receptions (T-23rd), eight (T-11th) of which have went for touchdowns.

Brown is up against steep competition as Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who ranks 1st in yards (1,305) and touchdowns (15), Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts are among the Biletnikoff Award hopefuls.

Three finalists will be announced on Dec. 22 and the award will be presented during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Jan. 7, 2021.