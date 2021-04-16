Oklahoma transfer forward Brady Manek headed to UNC

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 20: Brady Manek #35 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after a three point basket against the Missouri Tigers during the second half in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has secured another player from the NCAA’s loaded transfer portal.

Brady Manek, a 6-foot-9, 231 pound forward who played his last four seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners averaged 10.8 points per game and 5 rebounds per game this past campaign.

Manek will add to a UNC frontcourt starving for talent after losing three of its top four options to the transfer portal and the NBA Draft.

Manek announced the news himself on his Twitter page.

Manek is the second transfer in the Hubert Davis era. Former Virginia forward Justin McKoy will also suit up for the Tar Heels next season.