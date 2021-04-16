Oklahoma transfer forward Brady Manek headed to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — New North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis has secured another player from the NCAA’s loaded transfer portal.
Brady Manek, a 6-foot-9, 231 pound forward who played his last four seasons for the Oklahoma Sooners averaged 10.8 points per game and 5 rebounds per game this past campaign.
Manek will add to a UNC frontcourt starving for talent after losing three of its top four options to the transfer portal and the NBA Draft.
Manek announced the news himself on his Twitter page.
Manek is the second transfer in the Hubert Davis era. Former Virginia forward Justin McKoy will also suit up for the Tar Heels next season.