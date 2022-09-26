CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Mack Brown needed no cups of coffee before meeting with members of the media on Monday morning—the Tar Heels Head Coach was already wired.

Brown opened his weekly availability with a twenty-two-minute opening statement where he called for more consistency in pass interference calls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls after one of each went against the Tar Heels on Saturday.

“We’ll allow a defensive lineman to dance after a sack, but we won’t allow a receiver to drop a ball and spin it a little bit,” Mack Brown said referencing the unsportsmanlike conduct flag given to Antoine Green after he spun a ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown.

There were four Coastal Division Coaches fired after the 2021 season, Geoff Collins of Georgia Tech was let go on Monday, making Brown one of two remaining head coaches in the division from this time a year ago. Collins was fired after the fourth game in his fourth season with the Yellow Jackets, something Brown expressed frustration with.

“If that had been the deal when I was here, I wouldn’t be in the hall of fame,” Brown said. “I would’ve been fired. I think we’re firing people too quickly.”

As passionate as Brown was talking broadscale across the state of college football, it was somehow amplified when he got into the specifics of his own team and their 45-32 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon. The Tar Heels offense posted 367 yards against Notre Dame, but their inability to run the ball (UNC posted a mere 66 rushing yards) stalled the Heels on several drives.

Drake Maye, who once again picked up ACC Rookie of the week honors, threw for 301 yards and five touchdowns in the loss and Brown said he was beating himself up for the plays he didn’t make.

“I told the guys on Saturday you’re never out of the game with Drake Maye,” Brown said. “We’ve got skill, we’ve got speed, and if you’re down don’t get your head down quit looking at the scoreboard and get back to work.”

Defensively the Tar Heels were extremely disappointed. Notre Dame arrived in Chapel Hill ranked 113th Nationally in total offense, and yet walked all over and right past (literally) UNC’s defense posting season high across the board. UNC went into the game knowing that Notre Dame was going to run the ball, and they did to the tune of 287 rushing yards, and three rushing touchdowns.

“We have good players, we have good coaches, I’m not sure the disconnect but it’s there it’s real we can’t hide from it,” Mack Brown said.

Carolina will now play host to Virginia Tech (2-2) Saturday, October 1st at 3:30 P.M.