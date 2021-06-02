Rival Roy Williams reacts to Mike Krzyzewski’s upcoming retirement

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two months ago, on April Fool’s Day, Roy Williams announced his retirement. The North Carolina legend made it clear how he would spend retirement: golfing.

That’s where Williams was on Wednesday, playing in the REX Hospital Open Pro Am at Wakefield Plantation. He was strolling down the 18th fairway when he got word that his long-time rival, Duke head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, was about to join him in retirement.

“I had 500 yards to think about it,” Williams said as he addressed the media after his golf round. “Mike’s been fantastic for the game of basketball. He’s been fantastic for college basketball and he’s been fantastic for the ACC, the greatest rivalry in sports Duke-North Carolina basketball.”

Williams held his own in that rivalry, finishing his career with an 18-22 record against Krzyzewski. And while many assumed the two combatants didn’t like each other, Williams said that’s not true.

“He’s been a good friend,” Williams said. “He’s been a guy I’ve respected a great deal. He made everyone bring their A-game for years and years and years. He’s just been phenomenal in everything he’s done.”

Little League games, flag football games, a dance competition and a dance recital are all events Williams has been able to take part in now that he’s away from the game. The former Tar Heel head coach is confident Krzyzewski will now get the chance to do some of the same.

“Michael doesn’t need Roy Williams giving him advice,” Williams said. “He’s a great family man. He’s going to enjoy his family a great deal and he’ll still be important in college athletics and college basketball.”

Still, according to Williams, Coach K is not without at least one fault.

“The only thing wrong with Mike Krzyzewski is he doesn’t play golf.”