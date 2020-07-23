Roy Williams, wife donate $600K to fund UNC’s spring athletic scholarships

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC men’s head basketball coach Roy Williams and his wife, Wanda, donated more than $600,000 to help spring sports seniors whose seasons were ended by the COVID-19 pandemic, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday.

Roy and Wanda Williams originally asked to keep the donation anonymous but recently allowed it to be known.

UNC Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham said Roy Williams called him in March the day the NCAA canceled spring sports to see what he could do to help.

“He didn’t want those students to miss that experience and wanted to fund those scholarships for next year,” Cuningham said. “I still get chills when I think about his phone call and the impact it would have for dozens of our students.”

The funds will go to help those seniors who have the ability to return to campus to compete in 2020-21.