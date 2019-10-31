Sister of NBA player, former UNC guard Reggie Bullock killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — The second sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.
News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.
Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.
Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.
Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.
