Sister of NBA player, former UNC guard Reggie Bullock killed in Baltimore

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Reggie Bullock attends the 2019 Laureus Fashion Show Gala during New York Fashion Week, bringing together sport and fashion to shine a light on Sport for Good at Mercedes-Benz Manhattan on September 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (AP) — The second sister of NBA player Reggie Bullock was shot and killed in Baltimore, five years after his first sister was stabbed to death in the city.

News sources report Baltimore police say a civilian brought 22-year-old Keiosha Moore to Sinai Hospital just before 8 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to her chest. She died at the hospital.

Police said nine people were shot in Baltimore on Monday, and three died.

Bullock’s other sister, 26-year-old Mia Henderson, was found stabbed to death in an alley in West Baltimore in 2014. A suspect was arrested in that case but was acquitted.

Bullock, a Kinston, North Carolina, native who played his college ball at the University of North Carolina, is a member of the New York Knicks.

