RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Adam Smith of Inside Carolina joins Jordan Crammer on Sunday Night Overtime to talk UNC Football.

The pair discussed Drake Maye’s impressive opening games as Carolina’s starting quarterback, if an already Top 20 offense could see a boost with the potential return of wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green, and how much of an improvement Tar Heels fans can expect from UNC’s struggling defense after the bye week.

Adam also gives his best guess as to which North Carolina Division 1 Team will suffer a loss first. Spoiler: It’s not UNC.