CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Week Zero came and went and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made it out with a win.

But what questions still surround the Tar Heels and where do they need to improve the most heading into their first road test of the season at Appalachian State University?

C.L. Brown of the Raleigh News and Observer joined us on Sunday Night Overtime to help answer those questions and break down the biggest takeaways from Saturday night in Chapel Hill.