CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Tar Heels will be down a player for an extended period of time, a UNC athletics spokesman said Wednesday.

Freshman forward/center Will Shaver broke a bone in his left foot during Tuesday’s practice. It is unknown when Shaver will return to the court.

The red-shirt freshman from Birmingham, Ala., has played in three games this season.

Carolina plays Michigan at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night in Charlotte in the Jumpman Invitational.