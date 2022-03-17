FORT WORTH, Tex. (WNCN) – Brady Manek and Armando Bacot each had a double-double as North Carolina cruised past Marquette 95-63 in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday afternoon.

Manek finished with a game-high 28 points to go with 11 rebounds. Bacot had 17 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love added 23 points.

Manek and Love were red hot from 3-point range. The two combined for 11 makes from long range as UNC was nearly 40 percent from behind the arc.

Marquette took a lead early in the game before UNC ripped off a 20-2 run over a little more than 8 minutes to take a 28-12 lead. UNC more than doubled up the Golden Eagles, 53-25, by halftime.

The lopsided win was uncharacteristic of a matchup between a No. 8 seed and a No. 9.

UNC will play Baylor in the second round. Baylor, the first seed in the region, is coming off an 85-49 win over Norfolk State.