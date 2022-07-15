CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC’s men’s basketball team will look to make a run back to the NCAA National Championship Game when it kicks off its regular season on Nov. 7.

The Tar Heels finished 29-10, 15-5 Atlantic Coastal Conference last season, good for second in the conference, in head coach Hubert Davis’ first season — just behind in-state rival Duke.

UNC maneuvered itself through the NCAA’s East Region before taking down Duke in the Final Four in New Orleans, before ultimately falling to the Kansas Jayhawks in the National Championship.

The Tar Heels will open the 2022-23 season with four consecutive home games, beginning with a date against UNCW for the opener. Then, Carolina will take on the College of Charleston (Nov. 11), Gardner-Webb (Nov. 15) and James Madison (Nov. 20).

The team will then hit the road around the Thanksgiving holiday and return to the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon, for the second time in the last six years.

The Tar Heels will play three games in the invitational with a chance to play any teams from Alabama, UConn, Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon, Portland and Villanova, an official release said.

After the invitational, UNC heads to the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Indiana University on Nov. 30 before opening conference play.

Finally, the Tar Heels will wrap up out-of-conference play against The Citadel (Dec. 13), at the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 17 and the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte on Dec. 21.

Furthermore, UNC will be returning All-American Armando Bacot, fifth-year senior Leaky Black and junior guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love in its upcoming season quest.