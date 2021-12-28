Tar Heels vs. Gamecocks: Bojangles offers freebie for fans of winning team

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- The University of North Carolina Tar Heels and University of South Carolina Gamecocks will go horn-to-beak at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game, and there’s more at stake than just a game win.

The match will happen in Charlotte on Thursday. If the Tar Heels win, Bojangles announced that on Dec. 31, fans can go to any of their restaurants in North Carolina for a free cup of its Legendary Iced Tea. However, if the Gamecocks win, you’ll have to travel to a South Carolina restaurant for your free cup of tea.

Victor-tea is Sweet. The Battle of the States comes to Charlotte, NC this Thursday. On Friday, December 31st you can go to any of our restaurants in the winning state and receive a free cup of our Legendary Iced Tea to celebrate and end 2021 on sweet note. pic.twitter.com/qCQl8hJfFr — Bojangles (@Bojangles) December 28, 2021

The Tar Heels are favored by 9.5 points. This will be their third-straight bowl appearance under head coach Mack Brown.