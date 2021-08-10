Tenn. transfer Chandler excited to contribute to backfield as UNC football ranks No. 9 in preseason poll

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The 2021 College Football Coaches Poll was released Tuesday and North Carolina came in at No. 9.

Despite losing a lot of firepower on offense, with the Tar Heels four top producers from last season drafted to the NFL, UNC was still voted in the top 10.

That’s likely because of returning starting quarterback, Sam Howell along with experience on the offensive and defensive lines.

Some of the skill positions are reloading. Replacing Javonte Williams and Michael Carter’s numbers at running back will be difficult, but the running backs room is up for the challenge.

One of those eager players is Tennessee transfer Ty Chandler.

“Javonte and Mike, two well-respected guys. Great players. I saw their production here and that’s something I wanted to be a part of. Come in here and work every day to get that and be productive,” said Chandler.

After seeing Tar Heels offensive coordinator Phil Longo utilize Carter and Williams in both the run game and the passing game, Chandler knew he’d be a good fit for the program.

“That’s what I’m trying to do as well. Be versatile. Catching balls out of the backfield, running inside the tackles, outside, whatever coach needs me to do. Coach Longo is a great offensive mind, Coach Porter has been helping me get right with everything. Even just learning more of the offense and getting that all down,” Chandler added.

While he describes himself as quiet, his resume does the talking. The running back played in 45 games during his four-year stint with the Volunteers and rushed for 2,015 yards. He ranks fifth in UT history in all-purpose yards with 3,245.

“When I entered the transfer portal, I started reaching out to coaches and finally got in contact with Coach Brown, and he offered me an opportunity to come here to North Carolina and I thought it was a great opportunity,” Chandler said. “I had watched them play against Texas A&M, saw them out there competing and having fun and I’m excited to be here. I get here and that’s exactly what they’re doing, competing, having fun and getting better.”