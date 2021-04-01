THROUGH THE YEARS: 3 decades of Roy Williams, UNC-Chapel Hill’s legendary basketball coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WGHP) – Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Roy Williams, the coach who brought the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to the NCAA championship three times, has had a storied career.

After 48 seasons as a basketball coach, Williams is set to retire.

February 17, 2020 – SOUTH BEND, IN – FEBRUARY 17: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels is seen during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Purcell Pavilion on February 17, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

November 06, 2019 – CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 06: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels directs his team against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at the Dean Smith Center on November 06, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

January 20, 2018 – CHAPEL HILL, NC – JANUARY 20: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels yells to his team during their game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Dean Smith Center on January 20, 2018 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

April 3, 2017 – GLENDALE, AZ – APRIL 03: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels looks on after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tar Heels defeated the Bulldogs 71-65. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

March 27, 2016 – PHILADELPHIA, PA – MARCH 27: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrate with his team after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a score of 74 to 88 in the 2016 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament East Regional Final at Wells Fargo Center on March 27, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after a call during their game against the Wofford Terriers at Dean Smith Center on November 18, 2015 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – DECEMBER 27: An angry coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels yells at his team during their game against the UAB Blazers at the Dean Smith Center on December 27, 2014 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – NOVEMBER 17: Coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels questions a call by an official during a loss to the Belmont Bruins at the Dean Smith Center on November 17, 2013 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Belmont defeated North Carolina 83-80. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO – MARCH 23: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts as he coaches in the first half against the Ohio Bobcats during the 2012 NCAA Men’s Basketball Midwest Regional Semifinal at Edward Jones Dome on March 23, 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – MARCH 05: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates winning the ACC Regular Season Championship as they defeated the Duke Blue Devils 81-67 at the Dean E. Smith Center on March 5, 2011 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, NC – DECEMBER 18: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels against the Texas Longhorns at Greensboro Coliseum on December 18, 2010 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DETROIT – APRIL 06: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels celebrates after defeating the Michigan State Spartans 89-72 during the 2009 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship game at Ford Field on April 6, 2009 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 15: (L-R) Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels talks with head coach Seth Greenberg of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the semifinals of the 2008 Men’s ACC Basketball Tournament at Bobcats Arena on March 15, 2008 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – JANUARY 07: Head coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels yells at his team during their game against the Florida State Seminoles on January 7, 2007 at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels exhorts his team during a game against the Winthrop Eagles November 15, 2006 at the Charlotte Bobcats Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO – APRIL 4: Head coach Roy Williams of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels stands next to his teammate David Noel #34 after they won the NCAA Men’s National Championship against the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Fighting Illini at the Edward Jones Dome on April 4, 2005 in St. Louis, Missouri. North Carolina won 75-70. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MD – JANUARY 14: Head coach Roy Williams directs the North Carolina Tar Heels against the Maryland Terrapins as the Terps defeated the Tar Heels 90-84 during ACC action on January 14, 2004 at the Comcast Center in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, NC – APRIL 14: Roy Williams (left) answers questions after being named the new basketball coach for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels as chancellor James Moeser (right) laughs, during a news conference in the practice gym of the Dean E. Smith Center on April 14, 2003 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Williams left his coaching position with the University of Kansas Jayhawks. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

24 Mar 2002: Head coach Roy Williams of Kansas celebrates as his players cut down the net after they beat Oregon during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. The Kansas Jayhawks beat the Oregon Ducks 104-86 to advance to the Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Elsa/ Getty Images.

16 MARCH 2001: Kansas Head Coach Roy Williams expresses frustration towards a referee after one of his players received a technical foul against Cal State Northridge at the University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, Ohio. DIGITAL IMAGE. Mandatory Credit: Tom Pidgeon / Allsport

17 Mar 2000: Head Coach Roy Williams of the Kansas Jayhawks protests a call during the first-round NCAA East Regional game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. DIGITAL IMAGE

7 Dec 1999: Head coach Roy Williams of the Kansas Jayhawks looks on the court during the game against the Michigan State Spartans at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Spartans defeated the Jayhawks 66-54.

13 Mar 1998: Coach Roy Williams of the Kansas Jayhawks talks to his team during an NCAA tournament game against the Prairie View Panthers at the Myriad in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Kansas defeated Prairie View 110-52. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /All

2 Dec 1997: Head coach Roy Williams of the Kansas Jayhawks gestures to his team during a game against the Arizona Wildcats in the Great 8 Basketball Tournament at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Kansas won the game 90-87. Mandatory Credit: Jona

7 Dec 1996: Kansas Jayhawks head coach Roy Williams looks on during a game against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California. Kansas won the game, 96-83. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Dunn /Allsport

24 Mar 1995: KANSAS COACH ROY WILLIAMS REACTS IN DISBELIEF AS HIS TEAM IS DEFEATED BY VIRGINIA IN THE MIDWEST REGIONAL SEMI FINAL AT KEMPER ARENA IN KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI. VIRGINIA DEFEATED KANSAS 67-58.

3 Dec 1994: UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEAD COACH ROY WILLIAMS INSTRUCTS HIS TEAM FROM THE SIDELINES DURING THEIR 81-75 WIN OVER UMASS IN THE JOHN WOODEN CLASSIC AT THE POND IN ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA.

UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEAD COACH ROY WILLIAMS INSTRUCTS HIS TEAM FROM THE SIDELINES DURING THEIR GAME AGAINST NEBRASKA AT ALLEN FIELDHOUSE IN LAWRENCE, KANSAS.

15 Feb 1992: UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS HEAD COACH ROY WILLIAMS QUESTIONS A CALL DURING HIS TEAM”S GAME AGAINST COLORADO AT ALLEN FIELDHOUSE IN LAWRENCE, KANSAS.

Williams is a 1972 graduate of UNC and spent 18 seasons coaching his alma mater.

Under his leadership, the team claimed the title of NCAA champions in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

In 2007, he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Here are the highlights of Williams’ career:

• 48 seasons as a basketball coach, including 33 seasons as a college head coach (18 at UNC, 15 at Kansas), 10 as assistant coach at UNC and five as head coach at Owen High School in Black Mountain, N.C.

• Third all-time in wins by a Division I head coach with 903

• Reached 900 wins in fewer games (1,161) and seasons (33) than any coach in NCAA history

• 903 wins in 33 seasons is 100 more than any other coach in NCAA history (803 by Mike Krzyzewski, 802 by Dean Smith)

• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history

• Only coach in history with 400 wins at two schools

• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.774) in NCAA history

• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017)

• Third to take teams to the NCAA Tournament at least 30 times

• Consensus National Coach of the Decade (2000-09)

• Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time

• Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.745) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships

• NCAA-record eight wins over Associated Press No. 1-ranked teams

• Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29)

• Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships

• Third all-time in ACC regular-season wins (212)

• Third-most ACC road wins (93) and fourth-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.604)

• Second-most wins (208) in first 300 ACC regular-season games

• 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas)

• 52 former players in the NBA

• Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americas, 17 first-team All-Americas and three Bob Cousy Award winners

• Only coach to coach two Academic All-Americas of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC)

THE WILLIAMS RECORD

Overall: 903-264, 33 seasons (.774)

Record at UNC: 485-163, 18 seasons (.748)

NCAA Championships (3): 2005, 2009, 2017 at UNC

Final Fours (9): 1991, 1993, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2008, 2009, 2016, 2017 at UNC

NCAA Tournament: 79-27 (.745)

NCAA Tournament at UNC: 45-13 (.776)

NCAA Finals: 3-3

NCAA Finals at UNC: 3-1

National Championship Games (6): 1991, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2009, 2016, 2017 at UNC

National Semifinals: 6-3

National Semifinals at UNC: 4-1

NCAA Elite 8s (13): 1991, 1993, 1996, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017 at UNC

NCAA Elite 8: 9-4 (5-3 at UNC)

NCAA Sweet 16s (19): 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019 at UNC

NCAA Sweet 16: 13-6 (8-2 at UNC)

NCAA 2nd Round: 19-10 (10-5 at UNC)

NCAA 1st Round: 29-1 (15-1 at UNC)

Conference Regular-Season Titles (18): 1991, 1992, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003 at Kansas; 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2019 at UNC

ACC Regular-Season: 212-94 (.693)

ACC Home: 119-33 (.783)

ACC Road: 93-61 (.604)

ACC Tournament: 29-15 (.659)

ACC Tournament Titles (3): 2007, 2008, 2016

Conference Tournaments Titles (7): 1992, 1997, 1998, 1999 at Kansas; 2007, 2008, 2016 at UNC

Conference Tournaments (ACC and Big 8/12): 52-25

Home: 444-57 (.886)

Home UNC Record: 243-41 (.856)

Smith Center UNC Record: 241-40 (.858)

Away UNC Record: 123-77 (.615)

Against Ranked Teams (AP poll): 164-134 (most recent vs. Florida State, 3/12/21)

Against No. 1-Ranked Teams: 8-8