One of only two known to still exist is currently up for auction. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File) & (Lelands).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – “Once I made a decision, I never thought about it again,” Michael Jordan famously said.

The ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s debut game (Lelands).

And maybe that was foreshadowing for what you may have to do to bid and win a ticket stub from his University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill debut in 1981.

That’s right, a ticket stub from Jordan’s Nov. 28, 1981 debut is up for auction until Saturday — with the bidding beginning at $3,000.

It’s one of only two known to still exist.

The stub is said to have clear stampings and a slight residue on the back.

The Tar Heels hosted the Kansas Jayhawks in front of a little more than 11,600 and posted a back-and-forth 74-67 victory. Jordan contributed 12 points.

UNC went on to finish with a 32-2 record that college basketball season and win the NCAA Championship.

The bid is currently set at $3,993. Anyone can bid until 10 p.m. Saturday.