LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNCN) — The UNC-Chapel Hill baseball game against Louisville was halted Sunday afternoon because of a bomb threat at the stadium in Louisville, according to reports.

UNC baseball officials announced the delay and mandatory evacuation of the stadium just after 3 p.m.

“Everyone has been ordered to evacuate the stadium,” Carolina Baseball said in a Twitter post.

The University of Louisville announced there was a bomb threat at Jim Patterson Stadium, which triggered the evacuation.

The threat was discovered in an “online chat,” according to Tyler Greever with WHAS-TV.

WHAS also reported that K-9 units were being sent to the stadium to investigate the threat.