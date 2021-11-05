UNC basketball announces team captains, set to play Tuesday

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels dunks the ball during the second half of their quarterfinals game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The first round of captains in the Hubert Davis University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball era have been announced.

On Friday, the Tar Heels athletic department officially announced the team named its three captains for the 2021-22 season.

Junior forward/center Armando Bacot and sophomore guards RJ Davis and Caleb Love will represent the team this season.

Last season, Bacot became the first Tar Heel to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage and blocked shots since 2016 (Brice Johnson).

Meanwhile, Davis and Love combined for nearly 19 points per game in 2020. They are the first sophomores named captain since Marcus Paige in 2013-14, the athletics department release said.

The Tar Heels begin their season against Loyola Maryland on Tuesday.