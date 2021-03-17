UNC basketball commit, Westover standout D’Marco Dunn has proven he can adapt to new situations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Two years ago, Fayetteville Westover star D’Marco Dunn had it made. Living in Arizona at the time, Dunn’s name was known up and down the West Coast. Then, his family moved to the Tar Heel state.

“I didn’t want to leave,” Dunn said. “But, like I said, when I got here, I was like, ‘You know, this is an opportunity for me to get into a hoops state.”

Still, at first the move was tough on Dunn. He said he felt like he had a black cloud hanging over his head as he, once again, had to prove himself as a player.

“Coming here, I really had a chip on my shoulder,” Dunn said. “But getting with coach Stack (Westover head coach George Stackhouse) and seeing the coach he was it was kind of easy. I was like, ‘OK, you give me the blueprint and I’ll go do what I do,’ and that’s what happened.”

That blueprint proved effective. Dunn and his Westover teammates went undefeated and won a state title a year ago. The Wolverines were 11-3 this season with Dunn averaging 24 points per game, a number that could have been much higher had the sharpshooter wanted.

“He’s very efficient,” Stackhouse said. “For his touches, he gets a lot of bang for the buck. You know, he moves it around, shares with his teammates, and when it’s time for him to step up and make plays, he’s able to do that, as well.”

Dunn feels the way he plays fits perfectly with the North Carolina Tar Heel’s style of offense.

“I like his offense,” Dunn said of Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams. “The ball swings, you set a screen, inside out or knock down a 3 so it’s really simple. He talks to me about keep improving and bettering my game.”

Dunn’s former coach thinks the 6-foot-4 inch guard will do just fine when he gets to Chapel Hill.

“You can put him in a mix with a lot of other good players and he doesn’t need the ball to still be effective,” Stackhouse said. “I think he’s going to fit in well.”

After all, Dunn has had success in the past adapting to his new surroundings.