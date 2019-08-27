UNC basketball player’s trick shots go viral

North Carolina guard Leah Church has already gained national attention in the past by making 120 3-pointers in five minutes. But earlier this month Church went viral again.

She posted a video to her Twitter account with the caption, “Stay ready.” She hit three consecutive shots from beyond the 3-point line. Her post was retweeted 820 times and had more than 3,600 likes. CBS 17 caught up with the sharpshooter Tuesday. She showed off her skills in the gym, the same skills that got the attention from numerous Twitter handles, including what she considers the pinnacle of them all, ESPN’s SportsCenter.

“It was pretty amazing. I think social media has really changed the game. Because you post one thing and it circulates so quickly. It was amazing really when Sportscenter shared it because I was like, ‘Wow, that’s incredible.’ Because you grow up all your life watching SportsCenter and seeing all these amazing athletes, and then to be actually featured on there was pretty cool,” said Church.

