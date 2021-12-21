UNC bounces back by pounding App State, 70-50

North Carolina’s RJ Davis (4) is defended by Appalachian State’s Michael Eads Jr. (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina responded to a decisive loss to Kentucky over the weekend by drubbing Appalachian State, 70-50.

The Tar Heels had built a 35-27 lead by halftime, but the defense clamped down in the second to help them run away. The visiting Mountaineers shot just over 31 percent from the floor, including only four makes from 3-point range.

Armando Bacot led UNC with 16 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double. Brady Manek also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each scored in double figures, too.

App State’s Donovan Gregory scored a game-high 18 points.

UNC was coming off a 98-69 loss to Kentucky, its third defeat in 11 games to begin the season. The win gets the Tar Heels back on track ahead of their ACC home opener on Dec. 29 against Virginia Tech.