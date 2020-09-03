UNC-CH Athletics cuts coaches salaries as budget shortfall projected at $30M-$52M

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill director of athletics announced salary cuts and furloughs for coaches and staff on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic sends the projected budget shortfall into the tens of millions.

Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham said the school’s sports budget had already been cut by 10 percent for 2020-21.

Cunningham said that budget reduction was achieved by implementing a spending freeze, stopping non-essential travel and not filling 17 full-time positions.

“We expect to lose between $30 million and $52 million of projected revenue, including ticket sales, sponsorship and television revenue, conference distributions and concessions sales,” Cunningham said.

As of Oct. 1, salary reductions or furloughs will be put in place:

Coaches and staff members making $200,000 or more will have their salaries reduced by 20 percent.

Coaches and staff members making $100,000 to $200,000 will have their salaries reduced by 10 percent.

Coaches and staff members who make less than $100,000 will be furloughed for 15 days.

These reductions will be in effect until June 30, 2021.

Cunningham said this was not an easy decision but a necessary one.



“Unfortunately, these reductions will not cover our projected losses in revenue in 2020-21. As we move forward, I will continue to work with Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, Rams Club Executive Director John Montgomery and others to find additional ways to address our financial challenges and prepare for the future,” Cunningham said.