CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Brady Manek scored 22 points, Caleb Love hit three clutch 3-pointers and UNC-Chapel Hill defeated Syracuse 88-79 in overtime.

UNC’s win came despite a season-high 36 points from Cole Swider of Syracuse. Love’s 3-pointer gave North Carolina a 70-69 lead with 2:20 remaining in regulation.

His 3-pointer with 8 seconds left gave UNC a 73-71 lead before Joe Girard III tied it with a tough 15-footer from the baseline to send the game into overtime.

Love struck again early in overtime, his 3-pointer giving the Tar Heels a 78-73 lead with 3:54 to go.

RJ Davis hit a 3-pointer on North Carolina’s next possession and the Tar Heels were in control with an eight-point lead.

Armando Bacot had 17 rebounds and 17 points for his 23rd double-double on the season.

During regulation play, the Tar Heels only hit about 36 percent of their field goals while Syracuse hit just over 50 percent.

The Tar Heels were up by just five points at halftime