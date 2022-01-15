UNC-Chapel Hill easily defeats Georgia Tech 88-65

North Carolina’s Armando Bacot dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Appalachian State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — UNC-Chapel Hill relied heavily on forward Armando Bacot in their convincing 88-65 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Bacot tied his career-high with 29 for the Tar Heels and also grabbed 11 rebounds. RJ Davis had 21 points for UNC while Caleb Love scored 14.

Bacot made 10 of 16 from the field and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line while Davis had six assists and hit four 3-pointers.

Caleb Love hit three 3s and finished with 14 points and Brady Manek added 11 points for North Carolina (12-4, 4-1 ACC).

Davis hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and another to cap a 10-2 opening run and the Tar Heels never trailed.

Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (7-9, 1-5) with 22 points and Deivon Smith scored 16.

The duo combined to make 16 of 27 from the field but the rest of the team shot just 34% (11 of 32).