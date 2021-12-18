UNC-Chapel Hill falls to No. 21 Kentucky 98-69

North Carolina’s Dawson Garcia (13) drives to the basket against Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz)

LAS VEGAS (WNCN) — UNC-Chapel Hill fell to No. 21 Kentucky 98-69 Saturday after the original Tar Heel opponent UCLA was replaced Friday because of COVID-19 protocols.

UNC was down 40-29 at the half during Saturday’s game in the CBS Sports Classic and never came back.

Forward Armando Bacot led the Tar Heels with 22 points as the only player scoring in double figures until less than 3 minutes left in the game.

Guard RJ Davis had three assists and 10 points in the UNC effort.

UNC made only one of 14 3-point tries while Kentucky hit half of their 16 attempts.

The Tar Heels shot 42.3 percent from the floor while Kentucky made just under 55 percent of their field goals.

UNC is now 8-3 while Kentucky is 8-2.

Ohio State also dropped out of the CBS Sports Classic due to COVID protocols.