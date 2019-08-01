UNC coach Mack Brown shows off facility upgrades ahead of preseason camp

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina football coach Mack Brown gave reporters a behind-the-scenes look at some of the improvements made during the offseason. Among them was an upgraded locker room.

Now, each UNC football player will have a safe-like cubby at his locker. Each spot has a locker with its own code. Each also has ports players can use to charge their phones and other devices.

“What we did is we took the best lockers in the country and go over everything they liked about the locker and things they wanted to add,

Brown said. “They added, obviously, some things to keep their phones and their iPads and their computers charged while they’re at practice.

Brown also showed off the new turf field at Kenan Stadium and the team’s new player’s lounge.

UNC begins preseason football camp on Thursday.

