CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — UNC head coach Hubert Davis was happy with his team’s play in Saturday’s 81-64 win over Notre Dame.

What did Davis say about the play of Puff Johnson? What practice drills do the Heels do to help Armando Bacot pass out of double teams?

What did Seth Trimble do to earn the start? Is there a rhyme or reason to Davis’s substitution patterns? Coach Davis addresses this and more after the win in which the Tar Heels led by as many as 18 in the closing minutes.

North Carolina shot 50% in the first half and, combined with five steals and five blocks, took a 41-28 lead behind Love, who had three 3-pointers and 13 points, and Bacot with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Tar Heels hit their season average in points scored, best in the ACC, while allowing nearly 10 fewer than their conference-worst average.

The Associated Press contributed to this report