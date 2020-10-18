UNC comeback falls short against Florida State in 31-28 loss

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jordan Travis ran for two touchdowns and threw a scoring pass to help Florida State build a big first-half lead, and the Seminoles held off No. 5 UNC-Chapel Hill 31-28 on Saturday night.

Travis guided an offensive that generated 434 yards for Florida State, but was shut out in the second half.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell led three second-half touchdown drives to pull to 31-28, but the Tar Heels had drops on third and fourth down in the final seconds to end the comeback bid.

The Seminoles gave coach Mike Norvell a signature victory in his first season in Tallahassee following a shaky start that included a blowout loss at Miami.

