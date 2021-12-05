UNC defeats Georgia Tech 79-62 in 1st ACC game of season

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (WNCN/AP) — UNC-Chapel Hill men’s basketball team soundly defeated Georgia Tech 79-62 Sunday in the first ACC game of the season for the Tar Heels.

The road win in Atlanta improves UNC’s overall record to 6-2 while Georgia Tech falls to 5-3. The game was tied at 31 at halftime, but the Tar Heels went out to dominate the second half.

Guard RJ Davis led UNC with 23 points while fellow guard Caleb Love had 17 for Carolina.

UNC overcame a nine-point deficit in the first half to leave it tied at the half. Davis scored 13 of his points in the second half to help the Tar Heels pull away.

Georgia Tech lost its second straight contest as senior guard Michael Devoe, who entered the game as the nation’s leading scorer with a 25-point average, was limited to 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting.

The Tar Heels have lost to Perdue and Tennessee.