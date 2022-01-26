UNC defense shuts down Boston College in 2nd half of 58-47 win

North Carolina guard Caleb Love (2) shoots against Boston College during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s defense clamped down in the second half, holding Boston College to just 16 points on the way to a 58-47 win at home Wednesday.

The visiting Eagles were held to 33.3 percent shooting from the field. While UNC actually shot worse — under 30 percent — Boston College made just one of its 16 3-point attempts.

The Tar Heels, on the other hand, were 6-of-17 from long range. They were also able to get to the free-throw line often and made 20-of-25 foul shots.

UNC held a 33-31 lead at halftime. Boston College only made one basket in the first 6:30 of the second half, but the Tar Heels weren’t exactly able to capitalize on it. The Eagles kept it close — including pulling within a shot, 50-47, with 7:13 to go — until layups from Caleb Love and Leaky Black gave the hosts a bit of breathing room.

The Tar Heels got the job done despite leading scorer Armando Bacot going 1-of-10 from the field with 6 points. He did haul in 18 rebounds, though. Love and R.J. Davis picked up the slack in combining for 29 points.

Next up for UNC is a trip to Raleigh for a meeting with N.C. State on Saturday at 2 p.m.