UNC defensive back Don Chapman was arrested for three misdemeanors Thursday, including assault of a female (Chris Clark/CBS 17).

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill senior defensive back Don Chapman was arrested Thursday on three misdemeanors, including assault on a female, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed.

Chapman was arrested at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday and had his first appearance in court around 2 p.m. the same day.

He is charged with assault on a female, assault on an unborn child and domestic criminal trespassing, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts said.

The clerk of courts said Chapman received no bond and was released with a written promise to appear again on Oct. 19.

He has an order of no contact with the woman he assaulted, Madeline Sarr, and can only retrieve belongings in her presence with an escort, the Chatham County Clerk of Courts confirmed.

Chapman recorded three tackles against Florida A&M in UNC’s season opener, but did not play in the Tar Heels’ slugfest with Appalachian State University Saturday. CBS 17 does not currently have confirmation if Chapman’s absence is related to these charges.