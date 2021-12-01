UNC dominates 2nd half in 72-51 win over Michigan in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An even first half gave way to a lopsided second in which North Carolina ran past Michigan on its way to a 72-51 win Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Tar Heels ended up outscoring 24th-ranked Michigan 43-24 in the second half after going into halftime with a 29-27 lead.
The visiting Wolverines tied the game at 29 apiece early in the second half but UNC’s sharpshooters began heating up shortly after. Brady Manek’s 3-pointer had the Tar Heels hear 51-38 midway through the half.
Michigan’s shooters were hitting some long-range shots but couldn’t put together any runs even when its defense made stops.
UNC shot better than 46 percent from the floor and was 8-of-19 from long range.
Michigan turned the ball over 13 times to UNC’s six giveaways.
Caleb Love scored a game-best 22 points while adding four assists and four rebounds. Armando Bacot had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Dawson Garcia chipped in with 14 points.
Moussa Diabate and Eli Brooks combined for 24 points for Michigan.