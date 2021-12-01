UNC dominates 2nd half in 72-51 win over Michigan in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot (5) dunks while Michigan guard Eli Brooks (55) and center Hunter Dickinson look on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – An even first half gave way to a lopsided second in which North Carolina ran past Michigan on its way to a 72-51 win Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Tar Heels ended up outscoring 24th-ranked Michigan 43-24 in the second half after going into halftime with a 29-27 lead.

The visiting Wolverines tied the game at 29 apiece early in the second half but UNC’s sharpshooters began heating up shortly after. Brady Manek’s 3-pointer had the Tar Heels hear 51-38 midway through the half.

Michigan’s shooters were hitting some long-range shots but couldn’t put together any runs even when its defense made stops.

UNC shot better than 46 percent from the floor and was 8-of-19 from long range.

Michigan turned the ball over 13 times to UNC’s six giveaways.

Caleb Love scored a game-best 22 points while adding four assists and four rebounds. Armando Bacot had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds. Dawson Garcia chipped in with 14 points.

Moussa Diabate and Eli Brooks combined for 24 points for Michigan.