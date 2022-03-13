CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The Tar Heels are going dancing. UNC-Chapel Hill earned an at-large bid to the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament picking up a No. 8 seed in the East Region.

UNC will open NCAA Tournament play against No. 9 seed Marquette in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday. The time of the UNC game is not yet set.

Notable teams in the East Region include No. 1 Baylor (who North Carolina would face in the second round should they advance), No. 2 seed Kentucky and No. 3 seed Purdue.

Carolina fell to both Kentucky and Purdue earlier this season.

The ACC had five total teams earn bids to the NCAA Tournament – Duke, UNC, Virginia Tech, Miami, and Notre Dame.