UNC easily defeats N.C. State 100-80

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) reacts following his basket against North Carolina State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — During a reunion day that included former player Michael Jordan and coach Roy Williams on the sidelines, the UNC Tar Heels blasted North Carolina State 100-80 at the Dean Smith Center Saturday afternoon.

UNC had four players in double figures with Caleb Love scoring 21. Armando Bacot had 18 points and snagged an impressive 13 rebounds in the Tar Heel win.

UNC hit more than 55 percent of 3-point shots, sinking 15 of 27 tries.

UNC led 56-31 at halftime and pushed the margin to 73-38 on an RJ Davis 3-pointer with 14:53 remaining.

Just two N.C. State players combined for more than 55 points. Jericole Hellems had 25 while Terquavion Smith led the Wolfpack and scored 34 points.

UNC improves to 15-6 while the Wolfpack falls to 10-12 overall.

Williams and Jordan were on hand Saturday as the 1982 UNC team, which won an NCAA Championship that year, was recognized.

Retired North Carolina coach Roy Williams, left, and former player Michael Jordan speak while being recognized with the 1982 team during a break in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between North Carolina and North Carolina State in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Associated Press contributed to this report