UNC edges out win over Virginia Tech to advance to semifinals of ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels speaks with his team under a timeout during the first half of their quarterfinals game against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The quarterfinal win for the North Carolina Tar Heels didn’t come as easy as its last win, but it was a victory nonetheless.

Unlike the drubbing of Notre Dame in round two of the ACC Tournament where the Tar Heels’ big men ran the show, UNC needed production from almost everybody to defeat the Virginia Tech Hokies 81-73 Thursday night.

Roy Williams called on 10 players and nine of them got on the scoreboard.

Armando Bacot, who has been playing lights out recently, led the way again for North Carolina, scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 rebounds.

But it was likely the play of freshman guard R.J. Davis that has the Heels advancing to the semifinals of the tournament. Davis came off the bench to score 19 points and knocked down four three-pointers. He was also perfect from the free-throw line.

Walker Kessler wasn’t his record-breaking-self in this one, as he only scored four points. Guard Caleb Love also struggled, scoring seven points on just 2-12 from the field.

North Carolina managed to pull away late with two big-time three pointers on back-to-back possessions from Leaky Black and Davis.

Virginia Tech was led by Justyn Mutts, who turned in an impressive 24 point effort on 10-16 shooting from the field.

The Tar Heels will meet the Florida State Seminoles next in the semifinals. The ‘Noles will likely be looking for payback after North Carolina defeated them 78-70 just a few weeks ago.

The win for UNC gives coach Roy Williams his 903rd career win, moving him into fourth all-time on the NCAA’s Division I wins list.