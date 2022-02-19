UNC ends Virginia Tech’s six-game winning streak, 65-57

Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma goes to the hoop against North Carolina’s Armando Bacot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at Cassell Coliseum, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Blacksburg, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Caleb Love scored 21 points with seven assists and UNC-Chapel Hill defeated Virginia Tech 65-57 to snap the Hokies’ six-game winning streak at Cassell Coliseum Saturday afternoon.

UNC’s Armando Bacot had 15 rebounds and scored all 12 of his points in the second half for his 20th double-double this season. Bacot also blocked five shots.

Brady Manek added 14 points and RJ Davis had 10 for the Tar Heels.

UNC already beat the Hokies by 10 on Jan. 24 and have four straight wins over Virginia Tech.

Keve Aluma scored 16 points with nine rebounds and Justyn Mutts added 10 points for the Hokies.