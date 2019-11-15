UNC falls short in overtime loss at Pitt

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 02: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches him play against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half of their game at Kenan Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Virginia won 38-31. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) – UNC’s fourth-quarter rally was enough to force overtime, but Pittsburgh topped the Tar Heels in the extra session 34-27 in Thursday’s ACC meeting.

A.J. Davis’ 8-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 24-10 lead early in the second half.

From there, freshman quarterback Sam Howell led UNC on back-to-back touchdown drives. He connected with Dazz Newsome for a 34-yard score that tied the game at 24 apiece with 3:13 left in the third quarter.

The Tar Heels needed a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left to force overtime.

PITTSBURGH, PA – NOVEMBER 14: Sam Howell #7 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws a pass during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on November 14, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Howell had 322 passing yards for three touchdowns. Newsome had 170 receiving yards and a touchdown. Beau Corrales and Dyami Brown also caught touchdowns. Antonio Williams led all rushers with 107 yards.

UNC will host Mercer on Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. before ending the season at North Carolina State on Nov. 30.