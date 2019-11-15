UNC falls short in overtime loss at Pitt

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) – UNC’s fourth-quarter rally was enough to force overtime, but Pittsburgh topped the Tar Heels in the extra session 34-27 in Thursday’s ACC meeting.
A.J. Davis’ 8-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers a 24-10 lead early in the second half.
From there, freshman quarterback Sam Howell led UNC on back-to-back touchdown drives. He connected with Dazz Newsome for a 34-yard score that tied the game at 24 apiece with 3:13 left in the third quarter.
The Tar Heels needed a 32-yard field goal with 13 seconds left to force overtime.
Howell had 322 passing yards for three touchdowns. Newsome had 170 receiving yards and a touchdown. Beau Corrales and Dyami Brown also caught touchdowns. Antonio Williams led all rushers with 107 yards.
UNC will host Mercer on Nov. 23 at 3:30 p.m. before ending the season at North Carolina State on Nov. 30.