UNC falls to Purdue 93-84 for 1st loss of season

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) shoots over Purdue’s Ethan Morton (25) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WNCN/AP) — UNC-Chapel Hill, undefeated until Saturday, took their first loss of the season against No. 6 Purdue 93-84.

The No. 18 Tar Heels were behind by six at halftime but never caught up in the second half during the game at The Basketball Hall of Fame annual Tip-Off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with 10 rebounds for Purdue in the first round of the tournament.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out.

UNC led once with about nine minutes left, but it was short-lived.