UNC falls to Tennessee 89-72 for 2nd straight loss

North Carolina’s R.J. Davis (4) falls to the floor as Tennessee’s Santiago Vescovi (25) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) – Freshman Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 18 North Carolina 89-72 in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Santiago Vescovi added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (3-1), who bounced back from a 71-53 loss to Villanova on Saturday.

Brady Manek hit six 3-pointers and had 24 points, and Armando Bacot had a double-double, scoring 16 points and pulling down 12 rebounds for the Tar Heels (3-2), who fell to Purdue in Saturday’s opening round.

Tennessee, which went with a three-guard lineup, led by seven points at halftime and extended that throughout the second half.