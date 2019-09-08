UNC fans excited as Mack Brown coaches team to victory in 1st home game since return

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Tar Heels already have something to celebrate this football season.

“We’re happy to have Mack back. Mack back! We’re going to have a great year this year. I’m so excited,” said Margaret Cannell, University of North Carolina class of 1984.

Saturday was Mack Brown’s first home game back as UNC’s head coach. UNC took on Miami and won 28-25 with a late-game comeback.

“I was here during Mack’s first time and it was so sad when he left,” said Cannell.

That was in 1997. Now the hall-of-famer is already making strides in his return. The team had a big season opener win last week against South Carolina.

“That turned everything around in one night. We’re back,” said fan Mike Hailey.

Many said the program feels rejuvenated.

Saturday’s game against Miami was sold out. Fans said they were excited for a big ACC game this early in the season.

“Early is good because he’s got them started right. They’re not coming from behind, they’re coming from ahead right now,” said fan Allen Andrew.

Flurries of green and orange moved among the sea of blue.

Kelly and Ryan Baker made the trip from Virginia. Only one of them will have bragging rights when they head home.

“We’re a little bit of a divided household here. We’ve been married for five years so tonight we might be separated for the evening,” said Kelly Baker before Saturday’s game.

People working at the stadium said it was the most packed they’ve seen a game in a long time, hoping for a strong season.