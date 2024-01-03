CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina football program has made two changes on the defensive coaching staff, head coach Mack Brown announced on Wednesday.

He said that he and Assistant Head Coach for Defense Gene Chizik agreed to part ways after postseason meetings.

Brown also announced that Senior Defensive Analyst Ted Monachino will take over for Tim Cross as defensive line coach.

“Gene Chizik is one of the best football coaches I’ve shared the sideline with during my 46 years of coaching,” Brown said. “He’s a man of faith who worked tirelessly to provide the best coaching and mentorship he could to the young men he coached. We met extensively following the season, and despite the improvements from last season to this season, we mutually agreed that parting ways would be in the best interest of both he and the program. I want to thank Gene and his family for all they’ve done for our program and wish them nothing but the best.”