UNC football lands 5 on ACC Players of the Week list following trouncing of Miami

UNC running back Michael Carter (8) celebrates a touchdown against Miami during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium In Miami Gardens, Fla, Saturday, Dec, 12, 2020. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina made up more than half of the this week’s ACC Players of the Week team after the Tar Heels dominated Miami over the weekend.

Quarterback Sam Howell was jointed by running back Michal Carter, receiver Dyami Brown, offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.

The Heels rolled over No. 10 Miami by a score of 62-26.

QUARTERBACK – Sam Howell, North Carolina, So., QB, Indian Trail, N.C.

Posted a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown in Saturday’s 62-26 win at No. 10 Miami • Joined Oregon State’s Tristan Gebbia as the only two FBS players to pull off the touchdown trifecta in 2020 and joined former UNC standout Marquise Williams as the only Tar Heel players to score touchdowns by pass, rush and catch in the same game • Howell finished the Miami game 14-for-19 for 223 yards, including an 87-yard strike to wide receiver Dyami Brown.

RUNNING BACK – Michael Carter, North Carolina, Sr., RB, Navarre, Fla.

Rushed 24 times for 308 yards in North Carolina’s win at Miami, including touchdown runs of 65 and 25 yards • Combined with Javonte Williams for 544 yards to set the all-time NCAA single-game FBS record for rushing yards by two teammates • Carter’s 308 yards rushing were the second most ever by a Tar Heel and the fourth most in a game in ACC history.

RECEIVER – Dyami Brown, North Carolina, Jr., WR, Charlotte, N.C.Hauled in 167 receiving yards on just four catches for an average of 41.8 yards per reception in UNC’s win at Miami • The big day included a career-long 87-yard reception • Became the first player in Tar Heel history to record two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, So., LG, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Graded out as the top offensive lineman for North Carolina in the road win at Miami • Anchored an offensive line that helped set a school record with 778 yards of total offense, the most yards ever allowed by the Hurricanes • UNC rushed for 554 yards, one yard shy of the school record of 555 yards set against Virginia in 1945.

LINEBACKER – Jeremiah Gemmel, North Carolina, Jr., LB, Newnan, Ga.

Had eight tackles, including a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss, in the No. 17 Tar Heels’ win at No. 10 Miami on Saturday • Added two pass breakups and a half-sack in keying UNC’s defense.