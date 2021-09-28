UNC football looking to bounce back from Georgia Tech loss

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech Saturday was plagued with a lot of Tar Heel miscues.

Ones that need to be fixed with Duke looming this weekend.

Quarterback Sam Howell had three turnovers and was sacked eight times.

“Too many lost yards. Too many sacks. Too many turnovers. And we gave turnovers on Georgia Tech’s end and put entirely too much pressure on our defense. Really you take the three fumbles that were on the Georgia Tech end of the field and then two fourth-down stops, which are like five turnovers, you’re not going to have five turnovers in a ballgame and win the game. The defense did a fantastic job of trying to hang in there for a long time but finally broke in the fourth quarter,” said UNC head coach Mack Brown.

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo didn’t blame one position group for the sacks but acknowledged it was a problem.

“It’s a cumulative deal, it’s the same issue we faced in year one. It’s got to be addressed. It ultimately falls on me. We talk about having an emphasis every week and that will obviously be one of them for this week’s preparation going into the Duke game,” said Longo.

The defense didn’t play as bad as the score may look, considering the position the offense put it in. Some players even stood out to Brown.

“After a game you lose, you think everybody played poorly, and they didn’t. We had a lot of guys play really good, and the sad thing for them is that will go unnoticed. We had a lot of guys on defense especially who played hard and played by far their best game,” he said.

It was UNC’s second road game of the season, and its second loss.

“We’re 9-20 in Atlanta and I don’t know why. I don’t know why certain places are harder for teams to play than others, probably just builds on the success and we won pretty easily down there two years ago,” added Brown.

The Tar Heels are back home Saturday hosting Duke at 12 p.m. at Kenan Stadium.