CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – The University of North Carolina football team is ranked among the nation’s best heading into the 2023 season.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll was released on Monday. UNC sits at the No. 21 ranking, as the Tar Heels are the only team in the state on the list.

UNC is among three teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference ranked in the AP poll, only behind Florida State (No. 8) and Clemson (No. 9).

The expectations are high for the Tar Heels this season highlighted by the return of star quarterback Drake Maye, who’s slated to be one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

The Tar Heels also checked in at No. 21 in the USA Today/Coaches preseason poll, which was released last week.

UNC head coach Mack Brown and his squad open the 2023 season with the “Battle of the Carolinas” in a highly-anticipated matchup against South Carolina in Charlotte on Sept. 2.