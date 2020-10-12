UNC football out to prove it belongs in top 5

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach Mack Brown of the North Carolina Tar Heels watches his team play against the Virginia Tech Hokies during their game at Kenan Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 56-45. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — With a 56-45 win over No. 19 Virginia Tech Saturday, North Carolina jumped from No. 8 in the AP Top 25 rankings to No. 5.

It’s the Tar Heels highest ranking since Mack Brown’s first stint at UNC in 1997.

“It’s good for recruiting. It’s good for our fans to have some bragging rights. We haven’t been rated for a long time this high. Does it mean anything? No, not really. I’ve always told our players until the College Football Playoff polls come out, probably be in November this year. That’s the first time I look at the polls,” said Brown.

Making it into the top five is hard enough, but proving you belong there is harder.

The top four programs ranked about North Carolina are Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, and Notre Dame. Four programs that have recent success and are deep-rooted in winning history.

“That’s who you want to be. Right now when people put up the top five and see the other four, they say, ‘yeah I got it.’ And then they see North Carolina and say, ‘what are they doing in there? Where did that come from? They’re not that good,’” Brown said.

Brown’s goal is to maintain success and to have consistency to be able to remain in the conversation of the nation’s best.

“We want it to be where when they put us in there, we’ve earned that right. And if we don’t play well we’ll be out fast. Other people drop a little bit if they don’t play well. That will not be our case because I don’t believe we’ve earned the right over time. Maybe we are in the first three weeks one of the top five teams in the country. But we haven’t been over time. And we were when I was here before.”

The Tar Heels next opponent is Florida State Saturday in Tallahassee. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m.

