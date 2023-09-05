CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – After coming away with an impressive season-opening win over South Carolina, the University of North Carolina football team is moving full steam ahead in preparation for another in-state clash with Appalachian State next weekend.

The last time these two teams met was certainly a game to remember. The Tar Heels (1-0) escaped last season with a 63-61 road victory in front of a record-setting crowd of 40,168 people at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone. UNC nearly blew a 20-point lead in the second half, surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter alone before eventually outlasting the Mountaineers.

As the series heads over to Kenan Memorial Stadium for this year’s matchup, UNC quarterback Drake Maye said the Tar Heels learned some things from their previous meeting.

“I think we took it more positively,” Maye said. “The worst thing you want to do is get out of there with a loss in Boone. I think [Coach Mack Brown] always says why do we play there anyway, but nothing good can happen because we’re supposed to beat them. And if not, then it’s just national news.”

Looking at the Tar Heels’ roster, one of the takeaways is this is a veteran group. With 17 upperclassmen starting for UNC, the clock is ticking for these players’ time in Chapel Hill.

“I won one bowl game here in 2019, and I didn’t even play in it, so my biggest thing is I’m not trying to get complacent,” UNC tight end Kamari Morales said. “I remember Coach Brown told us, ‘Young guys want to play, older guys want to win,’ and I get exactly what he’s saying now… I want to win, every single week.”

UNC is set to host Appalachian State at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. EDT.