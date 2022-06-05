CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Vance Honeycutt and Johnny Castagnozzi hit home runs in a seven-run first inning and No. 10 overall seed UNC-Chapel Hill cruised to a 19-8 victory over VCU in the Chapel Hill Regional, setting up a Monday showdown for a berth in the Super Regionals.

The game Monday should be the return for UNC coach Scott Forbes, who was suspended after arguing about a call by umpires Saturday night.

Forbes was suspended for two games with the win over VCU being the second of those two games.

On Sunday night, VCU (42-19) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-run homer by Tyler Locklear after Ben Nippolt led off the game with a walk.

Angel Zarate singled to lead off the UNC (41-20) first and Mac Horvath followed with a double. Danny Serretti singled up the middle to drive in two and Honeycutt followed with a two-run shot.

Aberto Osuna was hit by a pitch, Mikey Madej singled and Castagnozzi capped the inning with a three-run homer.