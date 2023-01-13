CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.

Bacot. Ankle injuries. Tales as old as time.

However, this is the other ankle.

Good news? Unsure.

Bacot’s X-rays came back negative for severe injury on Wednesday, but the Tar Heels still don’t have a clear idea of the exact injury Bacot suffered or a timetable for his return to the floor.

Not only was the center playing some of the best basketball the country was seeing early on, but he was also playing some of the best ball of his career.

Bacot was averaging 21.9 points and 11.2 rebounds in his last seven games and had already recorded one rebound in the game against the Cavaliers. He was leading the Atlantic Coastal Conference in both categories. He also had at least 20 points in seven of nine games.

After dubbed preseason No. 1 and making it to the NCAA title game one season ago, UNC sits at 11-6, 3-3 ACC — good for No. 9 in the conference.