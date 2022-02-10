UNC forward Garcia to miss rest of season as dad recovers from illness, grandmother in ICU

North Carolina’s Dawson Garcia (13) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Dawson Garcia, the 6-foot-11 forward at UNC-Chapel Hill, will not return to the team this season and will remain home in Minnesota to help with family medical issues.

Garcia played in 16 games this season for the Tar Heels after transferring from Marquette, where he played in 2020-21. The Prior Lake, Minnesota, native returned home several weeks ago due to illnesses in his family.

He has not been available to play in the last six games and also missed two games earlier in January following a concussion he suffered at Boston College on Jan. 2.

“I love coaching Dawson and understand his primary concern right now is his family’s health and welfare, and his focus continues to be with them as it should be,” said UNC head coach Hubert Davis. “We miss him being part of our program and wish him and his family well and look forward to his return to the game at the appropriate time.”

He averaged 9 points and 5.5 rebounds in 16 games. Garcia scored in double figures five times with a season-high 26 against Purdue in November.

Garcia released the following statement Thursday: