UNC freshman Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA Draft

North Carolina forward Day’Ron Sharpe (11) shoots over College of Charleston center Osinachi Smart (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina freshman center Day’Ron Sharpe announced Wednesday he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft.

He earned ACC All-Freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds during his only season in Chapel Hill.

Sharpe was also runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

“Day’Ron is going to be a fantastic professional player,” said head coach Roy Williams. “I loved coaching him. He has a tremendously high motor. He’s naturally one of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed.”

The Greenville native’s announcement comes after former five-star recruit Walker Kessler said Monday he’s transferring from North Carolina after one season.