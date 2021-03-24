UNC freshman Day’Ron Sharpe declares for NBA Draft

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina freshman center Day’Ron Sharpe announced Wednesday he is entering the 2021 NBA Draft.
He earned ACC All-Freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds during his only season in Chapel Hill.
Sharpe was also runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year and Sixth Man of the Year awards.
“Day’Ron is going to be a fantastic professional player,” said head coach Roy Williams. “I loved coaching him. He has a tremendously high motor. He’s naturally one of the greatest rebounders I’ve ever coached and a young man I truly just enjoyed.”
The Greenville native’s announcement comes after former five-star recruit Walker Kessler said Monday he’s transferring from North Carolina after one season.