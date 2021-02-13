UNC game against Virginia Tech postponed over COVID-19, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Saturday that the UNC-Chapel Hill basketball game scheduled for Tuesday against Virginia Tech would be postponed because of COVID-19 within the Virginia Tech program.

The game was planned for 7 p.m.

 The conference said that the Virginia Tech program was following the COVID-19 protocols which include quarantines and contact tracing.

The postponement comes days after a UNC game was Miami on Monday was scrubbed just hours before that planned tipoff.

A video from last weekend showed some maskless UNC players and team managers getting together indoors to celebrate a win over Duke.

